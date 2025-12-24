HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 blackbucks found dead with gunshot wounds in Karnataka

Wed, 24 December 2025
13:08
Three blackbucks were found dead with suspected gunshot injuries in Kadur taluk of Karnataka's Chikkkamgaluru, official sources said.
  
The bodies were found on a private farm land close to Basur Amrit Mahal Kaval, a blackbuck conservation reserve, on Tuesday, they said.

The carcasses of two female and one male blackbuck are said to be below two years of age.

Upon receiving information from locals, Forest department officials visited the spot and inspected, the sources said, adding that they have found evidence of gunfire at the spot and signs of vehicular movement nearby.

According to officials, a case has been registered, and further investigation is on to nab the culprits behind.

Post-mortem has been conducted and samples have been collected for further examination, they said, amid suspicion by some locals and environmentalists about the involvement of poachers. -- PTI 

