User evaluation trials of Akash-NG missile system successful: DRDO

Tue, 23 December 2025
23:56
File image
The DRDO on Tuesday "successfully completed" user evaluation trials of the next-generation Akash missile system, paving the way for its induction into the armed forces, officials said. 

The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said. 

"User evaluation trials of Akash NG missile successfully completed today, meeting all PSQR requirements," it said in a post on X. 

During the trials, the missiles successfully intercepted aerial targets at different ranges and altitudes, "including the near-boundary-low-altitude and long-range, high-altitude scenarios," the DRDO said. 

"Akash-NG, equipped with an indigenous RF seeker and propelled by a solid rocket motor, is a potent system for ensuring air defence against different types of aerial threats," it said. 

The ministry of defence, in a post on X, said, "DRDO successfully completed User Evaluation Trials of the Next-Generation Akash (Akash-NG) missile system, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Armed Forces." 

The system demonstrated high precision against diverse aerial threats, including high-speed, low-altitude and long-range high-altitude targets, it said. 

"Equipped with an indigenous RF seeker, dual-pulse solid rocket motor, and fully homegrown radars and C2 systems, Akash-NG marks a major boost to India's air defence capability," the ministry added. -- PTI

