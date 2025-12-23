HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Two teenage boys making reel on tracks killed as train hits them in MP

Tue, 23 December 2025
Share:
23:39
File image
File image
Two teenage boys were killed after being hit by a passenger train while they were making a reel on railway tracks in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said. 

Both the victims, Alok and Sunny Yogi, were 16 years of age. 

They lost their lives in the incident near Birakhedi railway crossing, Industrial Area police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said. 

"People present at the location told us that the two boys had been making a reel for social media on the tracks for a long time. They were hit by the Indore-Bilaspur train," he said. 

While the reel was being made, two trains passed simultaneously on two parallel tracks, and the two youths were hit by the Indore-Bilaspur train on one of them, he added. 

According to Chaurasia, the bodies of both the boys were sent for postmortem and a detailed investigation into their deaths is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence
LIVE! 2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam violence

Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops
Chaos at B'desh embassy in Delhi as protesters clash with cops

Security was increased outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi due to a planned protest by the VHP and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist
Court orders to attach land of US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate attachment of land belonging to Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based Kashmiri lobbyist and convicted agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400
No respite from toxic air as Delhi's AQI crosses 400

On the weather front, dense fog led to a sharp drop in visibility, with Palam recording 50 metres visibility under dense fog conditions with west-southwesterly winds at 5 kmph at 8 am, while Safdarjung reported 100 metres visibility with...

Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case
Court rejects UP govt plea in Akhlaq lynching case

A court in Surajpur rejected the Uttar Pradesh government's plea seeking withdrawal of charges against the accused in the 2015 lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri and directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO