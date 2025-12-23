HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa nightclub fire: Court grants bail to 2 managers

Tue, 23 December 2025
A Goa court on Tuesday granted bail to two managers of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub who were arrested in connection with the fire that killed 25 people at the entertainment hotspot earlier this month. 

District judge DV Patkar granted bail with certain conditions to Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, both managers of the club, while it rejected a similar application of a third manager, Vivek Singh. 

All three were arrested on December 7, a day after a devastating fire ripped through the nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa. 

Advocate Vinayak Parab, representing Singhania (Bar Manager) and Thakur (Gate Manager), said that while granting bail, the court ruled that the applicants shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case. 

The court made it clear the duo shall not leave India without its prior written permission. -- PTI

