Delhi to continue 'No PUC, no fuel' policy

Tue, 23 December 2025
16:20
The Delhi government will continue its 'No PUC, No fuel' policy for vehicles even after the GRAP-IV restrictions end, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday.  
   
The government will also allocate Rs 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies across the city, he said.  
 
Addressing a press conference, Sirsa said strict enforcement of anti-air pollution measures will continue even after the relaxation of GRAP-IV, and no vehicle without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be allowed to operate in the city.  
 
He said inspections revealed that several PUC centres were non-functional, and 12 centres were found to have defective equipment.  
 
These centres have been suspended and issued notices. "If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken," Sirsa said.  
 
The minister said that Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies that need to be rejuvenated, and the government has proposed allocating Rs 100 crore for the purpose.
 
He said four new vehicle emission testing centres have been green-lit.
 
Permission has also been granted to open additional commercial vehicle testing facilities, Sirsa added. -- PTI 

