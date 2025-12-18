HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
VP Radhakrishnan participates in Christmas celebration in Delhi

Thu, 18 December 2025
23:54
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan takes part in the Christmas celebration in New Delhi./Image courtesy VP India on X
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, on Thursday participated in a Christmas celebration organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi and extended warm greetings and best wishes to the Christian community ahead of the festival.

According to an official release by the Vice President's Secretariat, VP Radhakrishnan said that Christmas is a celebration of universal values such as peace, compassion, humility and service to humanity. 

He noted that the message of love, harmony and moral courage taught by Lord Jesus Christ has timeless relevance and resonates deeply with India's own spiritual traditions that emphasise coexistence, compassion and respect for human dignity.

Recalling the long presence of Christianity in India, the Vice-President highlighted the quiet yet significant contribution of the Christian community to India's social, cultural and developmental journey. 

He lauded the community's sustained work in education, healthcare, social reform and human development, which has reached even the remotest parts of the country, and described it as an integral part of nation-building.

Referring to his personal experience, VP Radhakrishnan said that during his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other States, he had the opportunity to interact closely with several Christian organisations.

He also recalled celebrating Christmas every year at a church in Coimbatore during his tenure as a Member of Parliament and the spirit of mutual understanding he shared there. 

He also cited a historical example from Tamil Nadu, recalling the contribution of Constantine Joseph Beschi (Veeramamunivar), who enriched Tamil literature and culture, underscoring the deep cultural integration fostered by the Christian tradition in India.

Emphasising India's pluralistic ethos, the Vice President said that Bharat's unity lies not in uniformity but in mutual respect and shared values. 

He emphasised that there is no need for any fear psychosis, as peace and harmony prevail in the country. -- ANI

