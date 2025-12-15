WPI inflation in negative for second month at (-) 0.32% in Nov

16:51





Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was at (-) 1.21 percent in October and 2.16 percent in November last year.





However, on an annual basis, the negative rate of inflation during November was primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals and electricity, the industry ministry said in a statement.





Food articles continued to witness deflation for the past eight months, beginning in April.





It narrowed sharply in November at 4.16 percent, from 8.31 percent in October.





In vegetables, deflation was 20.23 per cent in November, as against 34.97 percent in October.





In pulses, deflation was at 15.21 percent in November, while in potato and onion it was 36.14 percent and 64.70 percent, respectively.





In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 1.33 percent in November, as against 1.54 percent in October. -- PTI

Wholesale price inflation stayed in the negative for the second consecutive month in November at (-) 0.32 percent, even though there was an uptick in prices of food articles like pulses and vegetables on a month-on-month basis, government data showed on Monday.