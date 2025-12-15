HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 held in UP's Mirzapur for religious conversion bid

Mon, 15 December 2025
Ten persons were arrested on Monday in connection with an alleged religious conversion case in Mirzapur, officials said.

According to the police, the case was registered at Kotwali Dehat police station on Sunday on the complaint of Anand Dubey, a resident of Kurkuthiya village. 

The complainant alleged that the accused were luring villagers with money and other inducements under the pretext of propagating a particular religion and attempting to convert them.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021 and sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and initiated an investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested 10 people on Monday near Kharhara Church. Four copies of the Bible, 10 notebooks, three smartphones and one keypad mobile phone were recovered from them.

The police said the accused were produced before the court and sent to jail following due legal procedure.

Those arrested include Bhola Patel (35), Krishna Kant Tiwari (60), Anganu Prasad (31), Maya Patel (30), Phoolpatti (35), Sushila Devi (32), Hirawati Devi (52), Renu (40), Laxmi (38) and Sadhna (25), all residents of Mirzapur district or nearby areas. -- PTI

LIVE! President turns down Bills replacing WB Guv as chancellor

Delhi air turns lethal as AQI at 498, skyline lost in haze

Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of 'severe' category.

Delhi shuts classes up to Std 5 as air quality worsens

With the Air Quality Index remaining in the severe category, the government has directed schools to switch to online mode for these grades until further notice.

Govt introduces bill to overhaul civil nuclear sector

The Indian government has introduced a bill to overhaul the civil nuclear sector, allowing private participation and establishing a new liability regime. The SHANTI Bill, 2025, aims to repeal existing acts and address industry concerns.

Ambani Hosts Messi, Suarez at Vantara in Jamnagar

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

