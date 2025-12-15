10 held in UP's Mirzapur for religious conversion bid

23:58





According to the police, the case was registered at Kotwali Dehat police station on Sunday on the complaint of Anand Dubey, a resident of Kurkuthiya village.





The complainant alleged that the accused were luring villagers with money and other inducements under the pretext of propagating a particular religion and attempting to convert them.





Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021 and sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and initiated an investigation.





Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested 10 people on Monday near Kharhara Church. Four copies of the Bible, 10 notebooks, three smartphones and one keypad mobile phone were recovered from them.





The police said the accused were produced before the court and sent to jail following due legal procedure.





Those arrested include Bhola Patel (35), Krishna Kant Tiwari (60), Anganu Prasad (31), Maya Patel (30), Phoolpatti (35), Sushila Devi (32), Hirawati Devi (52), Renu (40), Laxmi (38) and Sadhna (25), all residents of Mirzapur district or nearby areas. -- PTI

