HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Share:

TOP STORIES

LIVE! President turns down Bills replacing WB Guv as chancellor
LIVE! President turns down Bills replacing WB Guv as chancellor

Delhi air turns lethal as AQI at 498, skyline lost in haze
Delhi air turns lethal as AQI at 498, skyline lost in haze

Delhi choked under a thick blanket of smog on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 498, which falls in the higher spectrum of 'severe' category.

Delhi shuts classes up to Std 5 as air quality worsens
Delhi shuts classes up to Std 5 as air quality worsens

With the Air Quality Index remaining in the severe category, the government has directed schools to switch to online mode for these grades until further notice.

Govt introduces bill to overhaul civil nuclear sector
Govt introduces bill to overhaul civil nuclear sector

The Indian government has introduced a bill to overhaul the civil nuclear sector, allowing private participation and establishing a new liability regime. The SHANTI Bill, 2025, aims to repeal existing acts and address industry concerns.

Ambani Hosts Messi, Suarez at Vantara in Jamnagar
Ambani Hosts Messi, Suarez at Vantara in Jamnagar

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO