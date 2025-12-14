HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We wrote a role for Cristiano Ronaldo in 'Fast & Furious' film: Vin Diesel

Sun, 14 December 2025
12:32
Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, best known for the Fast & Furious franchise, says the upcoming installment will have a role written for Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The first installment of Fast & Furious released in 2001, starring Diesel in the role of Dominic Toretto.

Till now, there have been 10 films in total, with a spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, two short films and an animated series on Netflix, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.

The final installment, Fast X: Part 2, is set to release in theatres in April 2027.  

Diesel shared a post, featuring him alongside Ronaldo on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

"Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology I gotta tell you he is a real one.  We wrote a role for him @cristiano," read the caption.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X: Part 2 will also feature Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Jason Momoa (Dante Reyes), Jordana Brewster (Mia Torretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), among others.

Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel will pen the script for the film. -- PTI

