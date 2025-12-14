HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipurs Kakching

Sun, 14 December 2025
Share:
13:18
File image
File image
Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Moltinchan Village under Sugnu police station in Manipur's Kakching district, officials said.

The seized items included one SLR without magazine, a locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with empty magazine, one double-barrelled shotgun (DBBL), one single-barrelled shotgun (SBBL), a locally made pistol with empty magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade without detonator, an empty magazine of 7.62 LMG, three tube launchers, 15 SLR rounds, five stun shells, and a 51 mm HE bomb.

The recovery occurred on Saturday as part of intensified security operations in the district to curb the circulation of illegal arms and enhance public safety.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the militant organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) PRO on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35. 

He is a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur district. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur
LIVE! Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipur

Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again
Fadnavis, Shinde visit RSS HQ; Ajit Pawar skips again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Eknath Shinde and other legislators of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in Nagpur. NCP legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister...

Delhi's air quality even worse today; AQI in 'severe' zone
Delhi's air quality even worse today; AQI in 'severe' zone

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'severe' category, prompting the implementation of Stage-IV GRAP measures and hybrid classes for schools.

Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security
Messi in Mumbai amid 'World Cup level' security

Football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under "World Cup level" security measures, marking the second day of his four-city 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Woman among 2 more get citizenship under CAA in Assam
Woman among 2 more get citizenship under CAA in Assam

Two individuals, including a woman, have been granted Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam, bringing the total number of recipients in the state to four. This marks the first instance of a woman receiving...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO