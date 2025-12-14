Forces recover cache of arms, ammo in Manipurs Kakching

13:18

The seized items included one SLR without magazine, a locally made bolt-action sniper rifle with empty magazine, one double-barrelled shotgun (DBBL), one single-barrelled shotgun (SBBL), a locally made pistol with empty magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade without detonator, an empty magazine of 7.62 LMG, three tube launchers, 15 SLR rounds, five stun shells, and a 51 mm HE bomb.





The recovery occurred on Saturday as part of intensified security operations in the district to curb the circulation of illegal arms and enhance public safety.





Meanwhile, in a separate operation on the same day, Manipur Police arrested an active member of the militant organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) PRO on Saturday.





The arrested individual has been identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh, also known as Yokkhatpa, aged 35.





He is a resident of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, located in the Bishnupur district. -- ANI

