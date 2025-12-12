Radical cultural group leader shot at ahead of Bangladesh polls

23:57





Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the shooting and serious injury of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Manch, and said the incident is "completely unacceptable.'





The Inquilab Mancha was on the forefront of a campaign to disband deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.





The police said three assailants on a motorbike shot Hadi as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area -- from where he stood as an independent candidate -- in the afternoon.





"Osman Hadi was shot at 2:25 pm in front of DR Tower on Box Culvert Road at Bijoynagar. We have initially learned that three assailants on a motorcycle shot him and fled the scene," a spokesman of Dhaka police said.





Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).





"His (Hadi's) condition is critical. He has been provided a life support system. The bullet remained inside his head,' Prothom Alo newspaper said, quoting DMCH director Brigadier Mohammad Asaduzzaman as saying.





Chief adviser Yunus expressed deep concern over the shooting incident and asked the authorities concerned to bring the perpetrators under the law soon.





"Such a violent attack in an election environment is completely unacceptable and a deeply regrettable incident for the country's peaceful political atmosphere," Yunus said in a statement.





The chief adviser gave strict instructions to the law enforcement agencies to conduct a swift and comprehensive investigation to identify and bring all those involved in the attack to justice, the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said. -- PTI

