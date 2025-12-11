HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Some 'malafide' behind slashing down of Zeeshan Siddique's security: HC

Thu, 11 December 2025
Share:
23:46
Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique./File image
Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique./File image
The Bombay high court on Thursday said there seemed to be some malafide behind the scaling down of security cover of Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique, who was killed in October last year. 

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and R R Bhonsale made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by Baba Siddique's widow Shehzeen, seeking transfer of the investigation into her husband's murder to an "independent and impartial agency". 

Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on the night of October 12, 2024. 

Shehzeen said in her plea that her husband had repeatedly raised security concerns and sought restoration of police protection weeks before his murder. 

After Siddique's murder, Zeeshan was provided with police security after he filed an application for the same. 

However, after the petition was filed (by Shehzeen), the police scaled down his security, Shehzeen's advocate Pradeep Gharat told the court on Thursday. 

The bench then sought from the police the Minutes of Meeting (MoM) of the committee in which it was decided to reduce Zeeshan's security. 

Public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh submitted a file before the bench containing threat perception reports (TPR) by the police, which is used to decide on providing / reducing / removing police security to person/s. 

She refuted that the security was reduced after filing of the petition. The bench, however, sought the details where it was decided to reduce Zeeshan's security. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unable to learn English, Andhra student dies by suicide
LIVE! Unable to learn English, Andhra student dies by suicide

PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India
PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India

Images from the second T20 International between India and South Africa, at the PCA's New Chandigarh Stadium, Mullanpur.

DGCA steps up IndiGo scrutiny as CEO faces probe panel
DGCA steps up IndiGo scrutiny as CEO faces probe panel

IndiGo has seen its pilots' strength depleting by 378 pilots in the last nine months despite its chief operating officer and Accountable Manager, Isidro Porqueras stating to the DGCA in a letter last December that "the overall impact of...

EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs
EC extends SIR timeline in 6 states, UTs

The Election Commission on Thursday extended the timeline for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in six states and Union territories following requests from the chief electoral officers.

Pak woman moves MP HC to stop husband's 2nd marriage
Pak woman moves MP HC to stop husband's 2nd marriage

A family dispute between a Pakistani Hindu husband and wife, living in different countries after their marriage in 2020, has reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court after reconciliation attempts failed. The wife accuses the husband of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO