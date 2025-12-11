Guest professor, booked for molesting Mumbai college students, seeks anticipatory bail

23:38





However, police on Thursday opposed his plea before the sessions court, contending crime was of a serious nature and related to women.





The probe agency flagged that since the accused and the victims belong to different communities, "the possibility of communal tension arising cannot be ruled out".





The court is likely to pass its order on the pre-arrest bail plea on December 19.





As per the case registered at the Azad Maidan police station, the accused was invited as a guest lecturer at the college's annual event on November 24.





He allegedly misbehaved with nine female student volunteers by touching them inappropriately, the police said.





Furthermore, the academician also misbehaved with a retired female professor and took selfies with some students without their consent, the police said.





Therefore, based on a complaint filed by the college principal, police registered a case under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including the provision that deals with assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty. -- PTI

