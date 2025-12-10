HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US court reverses $ 1 bn damages order against Byju Raveendran

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
17:23
image
A US bankruptcy court has reversed a USD 1 billion damages ruling against Byju Raveendran, according to a statement from the founders of Think and Learn Pvt Ltd -- the parent firm of ed-tech platform Byju's. 

The Delaware Court had, in a default ruling last month, ordered Raveendran to pay more than USD 1 billion, saying the former corporate star who set up the eponymous Indian edtech and tutoring company, had refused to cooperate with legal efforts to locate almost half the proceeds from a USD 1.2 billion US term loan made in 2021. 

He, however, contested the grounds, saying the court did not give him the 30 days he had sought to arrange for a US attorney to argue his case. 

He vowed to appeal against the order. 

"The Delaware Court has reversed the USD 1 billion judgement against Byju Raveendran, in view of fresh submissions made by Byju Raveendran through a motion to correct the Judgement of 20 November 2025. The court agreed that damages had not been determined and ordered a new phase to commence in early January 2026 to determine any damages related to claims against Byju Raveendran," the statement said. 

The court in the December 8 order said it will "amend its default judgment opinion to remove those sections assessing damages against Byju Raveendran." 

It directed parties to provide their respective positions on the issue on January 7. 

"An appropriate judgment order will be entered by the court following the completion of briefing on damages," it said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not EVMs, Modi has hacked...: Kangana in LS
LIVE! Not EVMs, Modi has hacked...: Kangana in LS

Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example
Rahul 'Leader of Paryatan': BJP; Priyanka cites PM's example

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defended Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Germany, questioning the BJP's criticism when Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently travels abroad.

Key Sandeshkhali witness injured in accident, son killed
Key Sandeshkhali witness injured in accident, son killed

Ghosh's elder son, Biswajit, claimed that this was a planned attempt to murder his father, and alleged that Shahjahan pulled strings sitting in jail to carry out the crime.

'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award
'Not aware, not accepting': Tharoor says NO to Savarkar Award

Tharoor later told reporters in the national capital that he heard about the award on Tuesday and that he was not going for the ceremony.

Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis
Why situation precipitated?: HC raps govt over IndiGo crisis

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how could other airlines take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO