Jhansi BLO attempts suicide, family claims work pressure

A gram rozgar sewak posted as a booth level officer (BLO) in the Mauranipur development block of Jhansi district allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide, reportedly due to work-related pressure.





He was first taken to the Mauranipur primary health centre and later referred to Jhansi Medical College, where his condition is stated to be stable.





According to administrative officials, all special intensive revision (SIR) work assigned to the employee, Nathuram Arya, had already been completed last week.





Mauranipur SDM Shweta Sahu said, "There was no pending SIR work. He may have taken this step due to some other pressure or personal stress, which is being investigated."





Family members, however, claimed that despite the completion of SIR duties, he was being burdened with additional departmental tasks. They alleged that inadequate internet connectivity in the area made the workload even more stressful, prompting him to consume pesticides.





Soon after the incident, the SDM, the tehsildar and other officials reached the hospital and assured a thorough inquiry into the matter.





A late-night statement issued by the district administration also confirmed that Nathuram's condition is stable and he is receiving appropriate medical care at the medical college.





This is yet another incident of a BLO taking an extreme step while the SIR of electoral rolls is underway in the state.





At least five deaths, including suicides, have taken place in the state within the past few weeks. -- PTI