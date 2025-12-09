HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP court defers hearing in Rahul Gandhi defamation case due to lawyer's death

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
20:46
image
The hearing in a defamation case involving Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was deferred by a local MP/MLA court on Tuesday after the death of an advocate, officials said. 

The court has now fixed December 12 as the next date for hearing the matter. Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said that cross-examination of prosecution witness Ramchandra Dubey was scheduled for Tuesday but the proceedings were adjourned after the court passed a condolence resolution over the advocate's demise. 

He added that the witness had also filed an adjournment application citing his wife's medical treatment, which the court accepted. 

The cross-examination will now take place on December 12. 

Dubey was partially cross-examined on December 8, and the completion of the exercise was scheduled for Tuesday, Shukla said. 

The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against then-BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The trial has been underway for the past five years. 

In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance before the court. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st T20I Updates: Axar strikes; South Africa 3 down
1st T20I Updates: Axar strikes; South Africa 3 down

LIVE! Make Vande Mataram compulsory in schools: Sudha Murty
LIVE! Make Vande Mataram compulsory in schools: Sudha Murty

Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....
Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

'No law should...': Modi's 'Reform Express' pitch at NDA meet
'No law should...': Modi's 'Reform Express' pitch at NDA meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NDA parliamentarians, emphasizing that laws and regulations should serve the convenience of the common people and not cause harassment.

Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court
Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court

A lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who previously attempted to throw a shoe at a former Chief Justice of India, was allegedly attacked inside the Karkardooma district court premises in Delhi. The incident, reportedly stemming from an auto fare...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO