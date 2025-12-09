UP court defers hearing in Rahul Gandhi defamation case due to lawyer's death

20:46





The court has now fixed December 12 as the next date for hearing the matter. Rahul Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said that cross-examination of prosecution witness Ramchandra Dubey was scheduled for Tuesday but the proceedings were adjourned after the court passed a condolence resolution over the advocate's demise.





He added that the witness had also filed an adjournment application citing his wife's medical treatment, which the court accepted.





The cross-examination will now take place on December 12.





Dubey was partially cross-examined on December 8, and the completion of the exercise was scheduled for Tuesday, Shukla said.





The case dates back to 2018 when local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed a defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against then-BJP president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.





The trial has been underway for the past five years.





In December 2023, a warrant was issued against Rahul Gandhi for non-appearance before the court. -- PTI

