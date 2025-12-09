HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Thirupparankundram lamp row: HC asks CS, ADGP to appear on Dec 17

Tue, 09 December 2025
20:32
The Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday directed Tamil Nadu chief secretary and ADGP (law and order) to appear before the court through video conference on December 17 in the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting row case. 

The Union home secretary has been included as a party to the proceedings. 

During the hearing of a contempt plea on Tuesday, additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan, appearing for the state, informed that a special leave petition filed by the Tamil Nadu authorities challenging the single judge order on lighting the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill was pending before the Supreme Court. 

Justice G R Swaminathan, hearing the contempt petition filed by Rama Ravikumar, directed the chief secretary and additional director general of police (Law and Order) to appear via video conference on December 17. 

Ravikumar had moved the court seeking proceedings against the Madurai district collector, commissioner of police, and the executive officer of Arulmighu Subramanya Swamy temple, Thirupparankundram, for not complying with the court's earlier orders. 

The counsel for the petitioner said the authorities were "attempting to drag the case without complying with the court's order." 

Later, speaking to reporters, advocate Karthikeyan N said a statutory notice has been issued to the deputy commissioner of police, Madurai, asking why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him. -- PTI

