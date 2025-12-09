HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
RSS took out 518 route marches in Karnataka this year: HM Parameshwara

Tue, 09 December 2025
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that the RSS took out 518 route marches across the state this year, and none of them led to any "fights, riots or communal violence". 

An estimated 2.37 lakh swayamsevaks participated in these route marches, he said in a written reply to Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar. 

The RSS had organised marches across the state to commemorate its centenary celebrations. 

According to the minister, with 97 marches, Bengaluru witnessed the highest number of them and around 30,00 swayamsevaks participated. 

RSS centenary celebrations came amid controversy in Karnataka with Minister Priyank Kharge writing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on its activities in public places. 

Subsequently, the government issued an order making 'prior permission' mandatory for any private organisation, association or group of persons to use government property or premises. 

Though the order did not mention RSS, it was largely seen as a move to restrict its activities. Kalaburagi, Kharge's home turf, saw second second-highest number--51 marches. -- PTI

