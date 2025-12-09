HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rice exporters play down US tariff threat, reject 'dumping' charge

Tue, 09 December 2025
20:21
Indian rice exporters on Tuesday said the US threat of imposing additional tariffs on Indian rice is "not a major concern", asserting that demand remains steady and the export volumes to America are too small to significantly impact the sector. 

India Rice Exporter Federation President Prem Garg said exports of basmati rice to the US account for less than 3 percent of the country's six million tonne annual shipments, while the US share in India's total rice exports -- around 21 million tonne -- is below one per cent. 

"The US market is not large in our overall export basket and other new markets are also growing," he said. 

Garg reiterated that allegations by US officials of India "dumping" rice are "completely wrong", noting that the US imports only about 2.7 lakh tonne of Indian rice annually, a small volume compared to India's global footprint. 

His remarks come amid discussions in Washington on levying additional duties on Indian rice, which already attracts a 50 per cent tariff. 

The duty, which began at 10 per cent six months ago before rising to 25 percent and then 50 percent over the last three months, has had "no demand impact", Garg said. 

"Exports in November are similar to last year," he added. 

Industry players said any further tariff hike will primarily be borne by American consumers. -- PTI

