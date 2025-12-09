Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' collects Rs 130. 80 cr at box office

17:55





The film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.





After opening with Rs 28.60 crore nett at the domestic box office, the film went on to earn Rs 33.10 crore and Rs 44.80 crore in the following days.





The film collected Rs 24.30 crore on Monday, according to the makers.





The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.





It is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. -- PTI

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's directorial, headlined by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, has earned Rs 130.80 crore nett at the domestic box office.