Follow Rediff on:      
Pakistan police register FIR over theft of apples from judge's chamber

Tue, 09 December 2025
17:24
File image
File image
Pakistan's Punjab province police registered an FIR over the theft of "two apples and a hand wash bottle" from the chamber of a sessions court judge in Lahore city, police said on Tuesday. 

The FIR has been lodged at Lahore's Islampura police station on the complaint of the judge's reader. 

The reader said he filed the complaint on the judge's instructions. 

According to the FIR, two apples and one handwash bottle were stolen from the chamber of additional sessions judge Noor Muhammad Basmal on December 5. 

"The total value of the stolen items has been stated as PKR1,000," it said. 

The Lahore police have registered the case under Section 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to theft. Under this section, a convicted offender may face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both. 

A rights activist has termed this case the "biggest theft case in Pakistan's history. -- PTI

