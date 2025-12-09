HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Odisha violence: 1 held for tribal woman's murder; internet suspension extended

Tue, 09 December 2025
23:58
One person was arrested on Tuesday on the charge of beheading a tribal woman following which a group clash erupted leading to damage of around 200 houses in a village in Odisha's Malkangiri district, officials said. 

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended internet service suspension across Malkangiri district till 12 PM of December 10 as tension prevailed in Korkunda police station area. 

The clash that took place on Sunday afternoon between residents of two villages following the recovery of a headless body of a tribal woman on December 6. 

The prohibitory orders clamped in the two villages continued to remain in force, officials said. 

Meanwhile, the torso of the deceased, a 51-year-old widow Laka Podiami, was buried by the family members after the post-mortem examination was conducted, they said, adding that the head is yet to be found. 

However, as per tradition of Koya tribals, an artificial head made of clay was fitted on the body before it was laid to rest. 

Even an earring was craved on the clay as the deceased woman was wearing it during her death, said Mukunda Padiami, a tribal leader. 

Malkangiri SDPO Divya Ranjan Dalai said, "The family members who were initially reluctant to receive body and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the killing, finally agreed after counselling." -- PTI

