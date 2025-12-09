NIA nabs 8th accused in Delhi car blast case

20:03





Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir is the eighth accused to be arrested in the Delhi blast case. He was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi.





NIA found him involved in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 persons and injured several others in the Red Fort area.





As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support.





He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack.





NIA is continuing with its investigation into the conspiracy behind the deadly terror act.





The anti-terror agency is working closely with various central and state agencies to unravel all the threads of the conspiracy.

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday arrested another key accused in connection with last month's Delhi bomb blast case.