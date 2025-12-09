HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
11:02
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at a meeting of all MPs of the ruling NDA on Tuesday for the coalition's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.
 
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

Modi was garlanded by JD-U leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

On Monday, a delegation of NDA leaders from Bihar called on Modi and congratulated him for the alliance's landslide victory in the state polls.

During the meeting on Monday, the PM told the NDA MPs to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people after the ruling alliance's resounding victory in the Bihar assembly polls, saying with great victory comes great responsibility.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD-U 85, LJP-Ram Vilas 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...
LIVE! NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...

IndiGo cancellation saga continues; flyers left stranded
IndiGo cancellation saga continues; flyers left stranded

The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday.

'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'
'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'

'IndiGo is fooling the country and the government has succumbed to it.'

Chinese man detained in JK, searched CRPF deployments on phone
Chinese man detained in JK, searched CRPF deployments on phone

The officials found that his browsing history indicated an interest in the deployment of paramilitary forces in the Kashmir valley, prompting them to ascertain the purpose of his visit to the strategically important Zanskar region in...

Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter flights; give slots to rivals
Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter flights; give slots to rivals

Blaming Indigo entirely for the crisis, Naidu said that even on December 1, 2025, when the Ministry met with Indigo on FDTL, as it required some clarification, the company didn't flag the issue that caused the crisis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO