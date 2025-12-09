HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Microsoft plans to invest $17.5 bn in India: Nadella

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
19:02
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella/Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella/Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters
Microsoft plans to invest $17.5 billion (around Rs 1.58 lakh crore) in India to help build infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for the country's AI future, CEO Satya Nadella said on social media platform X.

"To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing $17.5B, our largest investment ever in Asia, to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India's AI-first future," Nadella said on X after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Microsoft, in a statement, said the company plans to invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion at a population scale. 

"It comes on top of Microsoft's earlier commitment of $3 billion announced in January 2025," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st T20I Updates: Axar out for 23; India 5 down
1st T20I Updates: Axar out for 23; India 5 down

LIVE! NIA nabs 8th accused in Delhi car blast case
LIVE! NIA nabs 8th accused in Delhi car blast case

Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....
Govt orders 10% cut in IndiGo flights; airline says....

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

'No law should...': Modi's 'Reform Express' pitch at NDA meet
'No law should...': Modi's 'Reform Express' pitch at NDA meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NDA parliamentarians, emphasizing that laws and regulations should serve the convenience of the common people and not cause harassment.

Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court
Lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at ex-CJI attacked in court

A lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who previously attempted to throw a shoe at a former Chief Justice of India, was allegedly attacked inside the Karkardooma district court premises in Delhi. The incident, reportedly stemming from an auto fare...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO