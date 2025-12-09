Man held with handgun at Vijay's rally in Puducherry

12:52

A man from Tamil Nadu created a flutter when he attempted to gain entry to actor Vijay-led TVK rally in Puducherry on Tuesday carrying a handgun.





He was however detained by the alert police who meticulously frisked all those entering the venue at the restricted rally at the Expo Ground (New Port) in Uppalam.





A police official said the man claimed to hail from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district and that he was a personal security officer who could not join his team on time.





He claimed that he had a licensed revolver. When reporters sought to know his identity and asked him who he was providing security to, the man declined to answer but insisted that he possessed a licence for the firearm.





The police official said the man was detained for further enquiry. He had holstered the handgun to his left waist and the police at the venue entrance detected the firearm when they checked him.





Entry to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally was restricted to only 5,000 people in the wake of the tragic death of 41 persons during the stampede in Karur on September 27 when party founder Vijay had addressed a rally.





Only those possessing QR code were permitted to enter. Despite the conditions imposed by the police and thorough frisking, TVK supporters and Vijay's fans turned up in large numbers and some of them climbed nearby trees to have a glimpse of the actor.





The rally being held on Tuesday was the first public outreach programme after the Karur incident. The Tamil Nadu government had declined to grant permission for Vijay to take out rallies due to the stampede. -- PTI