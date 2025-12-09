HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held with handgun at Vijay's rally in Puducherry

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
12:52
image
A man from Tamil Nadu created a flutter when he attempted to gain entry to actor Vijay-led TVK rally in Puducherry on Tuesday carrying a handgun.

He was however detained by the alert police who meticulously frisked all those entering the venue at the restricted rally at the Expo Ground (New Port) in Uppalam. 

A police official said the man claimed to hail from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district and that he was a personal security officer who could not join his team on time.

He claimed that he had a licensed revolver. When reporters sought to know his identity and asked him who he was providing security to, the man declined to answer but insisted that he possessed a licence for the firearm.

The police official said the man was detained for further enquiry. He had holstered the handgun to his left waist and the police at the venue entrance detected the firearm when they checked him.

Entry to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally was restricted to only 5,000 people in the wake of the tragic death of 41 persons during the stampede in Karur on September 27 when party founder Vijay had addressed a rally.

Only those possessing QR code were permitted to enter. Despite the conditions imposed by the police and thorough frisking, TVK supporters and Vijay's fans turned up in large numbers and some of them climbed nearby trees to have a glimpse of the actor.

The rally being held on Tuesday  was the first public outreach programme after the Karur incident. The Tamil Nadu government had declined to grant permission for Vijay to take out rallies due to the stampede. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No airline, however large...: Govt amid IndiGo chaos
LIVE! No airline, however large...: Govt amid IndiGo chaos

DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc
DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

'No innocent Indian...': What Modi said amid IndiGo chaos
'No innocent Indian...': What Modi said amid IndiGo chaos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NDA parliamentarians, emphasizing that laws and regulations should serve the convenience of the common people and not cause harassment.

Rs 3 cr raised for Babri-style mosque in Bengal
Rs 3 cr raised for Babri-style mosque in Bengal

So far, Rs 57 lakh has been counted from the boxes, while Rs 2.47 crore has been received through QR-code payments.

Man held with handgun at actor Vijay's rally in Puducherry
Man held with handgun at actor Vijay's rally in Puducherry

A man from Tamil Nadu was detained for attempting to enter a rally led by actor Vijay in Puducherry with a handgun. Police are investigating the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO