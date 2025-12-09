HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man held for temple vandalism in UP's Hardoi

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
23:41
image
A man was arrested for allegedly vandalising idols and a 'havan kund' inside a temple in Hardoi, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place at the Maa Govardhani temple located in Tikari village under Kachhauna Police Station limits, they said. 

The accused has been identified as Sandeep, a native of the same village. 

A video of the ransack also surfaced on social media, police said. 

Baghauli circle officer Praveen Kumar said the temple is an ancient shrine that draws devotees from far-off places. 

The temple is looked after by local social worker RB Singh Tomar, also known as Bablu Singh. 

The vandalism came to light when Bablu Singh and Roshan Verma went inside the temple for prayers, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi
LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi

PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya made a memorable comeback to the Indian team, smashing a blistering half-century to power India to a thumping 101-run win over South Africa in the first T20 International.

Delhi blast: NIA nabs 8th accused over harbouring bomber
Delhi blast: NIA nabs 8th accused over harbouring bomber

The accused, identified as Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi.

Interpol issues Blue Notice for two Goa nightclub owners
Interpol issues Blue Notice for two Goa nightclub owners

Interpol has issued a Blue Notice against the owners of a Goa nightclub who fled after a fire claimed 25 lives. Police are investigating violations and illegalities related to the nightclub's operation.

UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security
UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath, is preparing a comprehensive plan to identify and act against infiltrators to strengthen internal security and ensure government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO