Mamata tears up MGNREGA note, says Centre humiliating Bengal with conditions

18:13





Addressing a TMC rally at the Ras Mela ground in Cooch Behar, Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of using funds as a weapon against Bengal and throttling rural welfare programmes out of "jealousy and hatred."





Referring to a letter received from the Centre two days ago, she said it imposed "absurd and restrictive" conditions, including submission of a quarterly labour budget and mandatory training before employment.





"Day before yesterday, we received a letter stating that starting December 6, we must submit a quarterly labour budget. They have imposed a restrictive condition. But where is the time to show it? This is December, and the election is due early next year. Then they said training has to be provided," she said.





"When will you train and when will you give the jobs? I say this piece of paper is valueless. We will come back to power. Under Karmashree, we are giving 70 days of work. We will increase it to 100 days. We don't want your mercy. That is why I am tearing the note. I feel it is disrespectful," Banerjee told the gathering.





Framing the confrontation as a battle for dignity and federal rights, Banerjee said, "Bengal has never bowed its head and never will.





Bengal knows how to walk with its head held high".





She claimed that large funds remained pending from the Centre under the rural jobs scheme.





"The central government has stopped MNREGA. Even the high court has given an order in our favour. Our party members went to Delhi to protest. Cases were filed against each protesting MP. The train that we booked was cancelled. A half-minister gave us a time to meet but did not turn up. Till 2021, we were number one in MNREGA, Awas Yojana and rural road development. They have stopped all of these out of jealousy and hatred," she alleged. -- PTI

