Make Vande Mataram compulsory in schools: Sudha Murty

21:14

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, speaks in house during the ongoing winter session of Parliament/Sansad TV/ANI Photo





Participating in a discussion commemorating the 150th anniversary of the song, Murty said: "I am standing here not as an MP, philanthropist or author. I am standing here as a daughter of Mother India or Bharat Mata."





Describing India as a quilt where each state is a coloured piece of cloth, she said the thread and needle binding them together is Vande Mataram.





"It is not the map or flag, but the concept of land as motherland. It is not just a piece of land, it is motherland," she said.





Recalling the role of the song during India's freedom struggle, Murty said: "When India was ruled by several of them, we lost our confidence. We were depressed. At that time, Vande Mataram came up like a volcano exploding lava. I come from small town of Hubli. My grandfather used to tell me there was resistance against the British Raj. Vande Mataram was a magic touch that made even cowards stand up."





Making a case for teaching the song in schools, she said: "We teach our children the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. It takes three more minutes to teach Vande Mataram. We are not teaching that. In the course of time, our children will lose the entire text of Vande Mataram."





She added: "Vande Mataram represents our struggle for freedom. We did not get our freedom on a silver plate. People sacrificed. We got it with great struggle and that struggle is associated with Vande Mataram. This beautiful national song is not taught to our children in school. Over a period of time, they will not understand our struggle..." -- PTI

Rajya Sabha nominated MP Sudha Murty on Tuesday urged the government to make it compulsory to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram' in primary and high schools.