Karnataka HC stays govt notification on menstrual leave

Tue, 09 December 2025
The Karnataka high court on Tuesday stayed the state government's notification mandating one-day menstrual leave a month for working women.

The November 9 notification made provision for one day paid menstrual leave per month to women employees aged between 18  and 52 years working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.

The stay was granted by a bench of Justice Jyoti M based on a petition filed by Bangalore Hotels' Association and Avirata AFL Connectivity Systems.

The petitioners contended that the Karnataka government did not consult them before making such provisions.

The menstrual leave was meant for women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948, Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, Plantation Workers Act, 1951, Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966, and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961.

On December 2, the government had ordered the granting of one day of menstrual leave every month to female government employees of the state with immediate effect. -- PTI 

