JioHotstar to invest Rs 4,000 cr for South Indian content push

Tue, 09 December 2025
19:30
image
Streaming service JioHotstar on Friday announced that it will be investing Rs 4,000 crore over the next five years to strengthen South India's creative economy. 

The announcement was made during a star-studded event here attended by leading figures from the region's film and television industries. 

Sushant Sreeram, head, SVOD business & chief marketing officer at JioStar, said the investment forms part of a broader collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government. 

"Earlier today, JioHotstar formalised a Letter of Intent with the Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of the Chief Minister M K Stalin. This outlines a shared commitment to invest in talent, expand infrastructure and build a future-ready creative economy from the South." 

"As part of this vision, JioHotstar will invest Rs 4,000 crore to nurture creators, strengthen the production ecosystem and build a pipeline of stories that are ready for India and ready for the world," he said. 

The event was attended by Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan among other prominent personalities from South cinema. -- PTI

