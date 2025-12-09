HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo saga continues; around 180 flights cancelled

Tue, 09 December 2025
10:34
IndiGo cancelled around 180 flights from Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Tuesday, as the disruption in the crisis-hit airline prolonged for the eighth consecutive day, sources said.
   
"IndiGo is not operating 58 flights to and from Hyderabad on Tuesday. Of these, 14 are arrivals and 44 departures," the sources said, adding that the number of cancellations at Bengaluru Airport stood at 121, of which 58 are arrivals and 63 departures.
 
Meanwhile, the carrier is likely to lose some of its routes to other domestic airlines during the ongoing winter schedule after Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government will "definitely" reduce IndiGo slots.
 
The Rahul Bhatia-controlled airline operates over 2,200 flights per day from 90-odd domestic destinations and 40-plus abroad destinations.
 
"We will definitely reduce the number of routes, which are in IndiGo's (winter) schedule. The order to this effect will be issued. This will be a kind of penalty on the airline as they will not be able to fly on those (curtailed) routes," Naidu told DD News on Monday.
 
He said the routes, which will be reduced from IndiGo's schedule, will be given to other carriers. He added that when the airline demonstrates the ability to operate them, they will be returned to IndiGo.
 
The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...
IndiGo cancellation saga continues; flyers left stranded
The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday.

'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'
'IndiGo is fooling the country and the government has succumbed to it.'

Chinese man detained in JK, searched CRPF deployments on phone
The officials found that his browsing history indicated an interest in the deployment of paramilitary forces in the Kashmir valley, prompting them to ascertain the purpose of his visit to the strategically important Zanskar region in...

Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter flights; give slots to rivals
Blaming Indigo entirely for the crisis, Naidu said that even on December 1, 2025, when the Ministry met with Indigo on FDTL, as it required some clarification, the company didn't flag the issue that caused the crisis.

