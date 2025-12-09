HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo disruptions hit over 40K passengers at Mumbai airport since Dec 1: MIAL

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
23:44
image
A total of 40,789 passengers were affected due to the cancellation of 905 IndiGo flights between December 1 and December 8 at Mumbai airport, and another 2,66,567 travellers faced inordinate delays in the wake of massive disruptions in the airline's operations, MIAL said on Tuesday. 

IndiGo, during this period, deployed a total of 3,171 flights, of which it could operate only 2,266 services, said Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). At the same time, the crisis-hit airline also delayed (beyond 30 minutes), a total of 1,475 flights during the reporting period, it said. 

According to MIAL, the major affected sectors from Mumbai included Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Goa, Lucknow on the domestic routes, while Amsterdam and Istanbul on the international side, with December 4th and 5th seeing the peak disruptions. 

Earlier in the day, joint secretary in the civil aviation ministry Madhu Sudan Shankar reviewed the situation at the Mumbai airport in the wake of the IndiGo disruptions. 

IndiGo has been facing significant operational disruptions for the last one week after the new crew rostering rule came into effect allowing increased rest periods for pilots and other staff, resulting in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi
LIVE! Goa nightclub owner Ajay Gupta detained in Delhi

PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I

Hardik Pandya made a memorable comeback to the Indian team, smashing a blistering half-century to power India to a thumping 101-run win over South Africa in the first T20 International.

Delhi blast: NIA nabs 8th accused over harbouring bomber
Delhi blast: NIA nabs 8th accused over harbouring bomber

The accused, identified as Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, was nabbed by an NIA team from Delhi.

Interpol issues Blue Notice for two Goa nightclub owners
Interpol issues Blue Notice for two Goa nightclub owners

Interpol has issued a Blue Notice against the owners of a Goa nightclub who fled after a fire claimed 25 lives. Police are investigating violations and illegalities related to the nightclub's operation.

UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security
UP plans 'surgical strike' against infiltrators to boost security

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Yogi Adityanath, is preparing a comprehensive plan to identify and act against infiltrators to strengthen internal security and ensure government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO