HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo chaos: Over 4500 bags returned, Rs 827cr refunded

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
10:03
image
IndiGo announced a significant operational rebound on Monday, confirming it will operate more than 1,800 flights across its network, marking a decisive turnaround after days of widespread disruption.
 
In a press release, the airline said it has restored connectivity to all stations in its network and significantly reduced cancellations through tighter planning and operational optimisation.
 
According to the airline, Monday's total flight count has risen sharply from around 1,650 on Sunday.

IndiGo also reported a marked improvement in its on-time performance (OTP), which has climbed to 90% across the network, a substantial leap from nearly 75% recorded the previous day.
 
All cancellations scheduled for Monday were finalised and communicated to passengers in advance on Sunday, ensuring smoother travel planning and fewer last-minute surprises.
 
 As part of its recovery efforts, the airline highlighted accelerated customer support measures, including expedited refunds and passenger assistance. IndiGo stated that it has already processed refunds amounting to Rs 827 crores for cancellations up to 15 December, while the remaining cases are in progress.
 
 Between 1 and 7 December, the airline arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cab and bus services for stranded passengers. IndiGo added that more than 4,500 delayed bags have been reunited with their owners, with the remaining baggage expected to be delivered within the next 36 hours.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...
LIVE! NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for...

IndiGo cancellation saga continues; flyers left stranded
IndiGo cancellation saga continues; flyers left stranded

The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday.

'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'
'IndiGo Must Be Broken Up Into 3 Or 4 Airlines'

'IndiGo is fooling the country and the government has succumbed to it.'

Chinese man detained in JK, searched CRPF deployments on phone
Chinese man detained in JK, searched CRPF deployments on phone

The officials found that his browsing history indicated an interest in the deployment of paramilitary forces in the Kashmir valley, prompting them to ascertain the purpose of his visit to the strategically important Zanskar region in...

Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter flights; give slots to rivals
Govt to curtail IndiGo's winter flights; give slots to rivals

Blaming Indigo entirely for the crisis, Naidu said that even on December 1, 2025, when the Ministry met with Indigo on FDTL, as it required some clarification, the company didn't flag the issue that caused the crisis.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO