IndiGo chaos: Over 4500 bags returned, Rs 827cr refunded

IndiGo announced a significant operational rebound on Monday, confirming it will operate more than 1,800 flights across its network, marking a decisive turnaround after days of widespread disruption.

In a press release, the airline said it has restored connectivity to all stations in its network and significantly reduced cancellations through tighter planning and operational optimisation.

According to the airline, Monday's total flight count has risen sharply from around 1,650 on Sunday.





IndiGo also reported a marked improvement in its on-time performance (OTP), which has climbed to 90% across the network, a substantial leap from nearly 75% recorded the previous day.

All cancellations scheduled for Monday were finalised and communicated to passengers in advance on Sunday, ensuring smoother travel planning and fewer last-minute surprises.

As part of its recovery efforts, the airline highlighted accelerated customer support measures, including expedited refunds and passenger assistance. IndiGo stated that it has already processed refunds amounting to Rs 827 crores for cancellations up to 15 December, while the remaining cases are in progress.

Between 1 and 7 December, the airline arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cab and bus services for stranded passengers. IndiGo added that more than 4,500 delayed bags have been reunited with their owners, with the remaining baggage expected to be delivered within the next 36 hours.