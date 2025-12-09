Idea of equal India 'disturbs' RSS: Rahul in LS

16:39

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh during a discussion in Parliament on the special electoral revision exercise, alleging that the organisation has long sought to dominate the country's institutional framework.





Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the RSS' "project after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination was the wholesale capture of India's institutional framework," claiming that the present political environment is shaped by that long-term effort.





He argued that the RSS "fundamentally does not believe in equality" and is instead rooted in a hierarchical worldview.





"The idea that every person in India is equal disturbs my friends in the RSS," he said.





Gandhi asserted that India's democratic strength lies in the equal value of every citizen's vote.





"Our nation is a fabric of 1.5 billion people, and it is woven together by vote," he said, stressing that any attempt to undermine electoral processes strikes at the core of the country's unity.