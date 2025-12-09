HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt to cut IndiGo's winter flights; reassign slots

Tue, 09 December 2025
09:00
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the government will curtail IndiGo's winter flight schedule and allocate them to other operators following the airline's recent large-scale operational disruptions. 
 
"We will curtail IndiGo's routes. They are currently operating 2,200 flights. We will definitely curtail them," Naidu told Doordarshan news channel.

The minister also said that refunds worth Rs 745 crore have been given for 7,30,655  cancelled PNRs from December 1 to 8 (as of 5 pm).

Besides this, he said that 6,000 of the 9,000 passenger bags have already been delivered, and the remaining ones are scheduled to be delivered by either tonight or Tuesday morning. -- PTI  

