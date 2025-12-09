Goats to be released in forests to curb leopard attacks on humans: Maha min

19:56





He was responding to a calling attention motion of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in the legislative assembly regarding the alarming increase in leopard attacks in the state.





"If four people are killed in leopard attacks, the state has to pay Rs 1 crore (as compensation). So I told officials, instead of paying compensation after deaths, release goats worth Rs 1 crore into the forest so leopards do not venture into human habitats," the minister said.





"We will soon implement this decision in areas where leopard menace is being reported," Naik told the lower house.





The behaviour and living patterns of leopards have changed, he said, adding, "Earlier, they were described as forest animals, but now their habitat has shifted to sugarcane fields."





Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nashik districts were reporting the highest number of leopard-related incidents, the minister said.





Forest officials have also observed that female leopards are increasingly giving birth to litters of four cubs, which is increasing their population fast, he said. -- PTI

