Goa Police approaches CBI seeing Interpol Blue Notice against nightclub owners

Tue, 09 December 2025
The Goa Police has approached the CBI for issuance of an Interpol Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, after they fled the country, officials said Tuesday.
   
Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora where the incident happened on Saturday, are believed to have fled to Phuket, Thailand, hours after the tragedy, the Goa Police said on Monday.
 
The Interpol Blue Notice is issued to collect additional information about a person's identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.
 
The agency is in touch with the Interpol regarding the request of the Goa Police to track the fugitives.
 
The Red Notice which calls for detention of the fugitive can only be issued after a charge sheet is filed and a Non Bailable Warrant is issued against the wanted person.
 
"Goa Police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of the CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest," a senior police officer had said.
 
A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons. 
 
The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi. Five injured people were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde, Fadnavis resolve differences, to contest BMC poll
LIVE! Shinde, Fadnavis resolve differences, to contest BMC poll

No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos
No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, assuring that the airline will be held accountable and strict action will be taken for non-compliance and passenger hardship.

CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance
CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance

The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank, officials...

Mamata demands Modi's apology over 'Bankim da' remark
Mamata demands Modi's apology over 'Bankim da' remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly insulting novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by calling him "Bankim da."

DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc
DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

