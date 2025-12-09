Donations for Babri-style mosque in Bengal touch Rs 3 cr

12:24

Donations for the proposed Babri Masjid-style mosque announced by suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir in West Bengal's Murshidabad have reached nearly Rs 3 crore, the leader's aides claimed on Tuesday.





Kabir laid the foundation stone of the mosque at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district on Saturday.





According to Kabir, 12 donation boxes were placed at the site. So far, Rs 57 lakh has been counted from the boxes, while Rs 2.47 crore has been received through QR-code payments.





One donation box is still kept at the foundation site for fresh contributions. -- PTI