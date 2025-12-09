HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi blast: NIA custody of Amir Rashid extended by 7 days

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
18:44
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days. 

On December 2, Amir was sent to a seven-day NIA custody. A Jammu and Kashmir resident accused of facilitating the Red Fort blast, Amir was arrested on November 16. 

On Tuesday, he was produced before principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven people associated with this case. 

The matter is linked to a "white collar" terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir police. 

On November 10, 15 people were killed in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st T20I Updates: SA win toss; elect to bowl vs India
1st T20I Updates: SA win toss; elect to bowl vs India

LIVE! Look out circular against 2 more Goa nightclub owners
LIVE! Look out circular against 2 more Goa nightclub owners

No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos
No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, assuring that the airline will be held accountable and strict action will be taken for non-compliance and passenger hardship.

Vote chori is biggest anti-national act, Rahul tells BJP
Vote chori is biggest anti-national act, Rahul tells BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of 'vote chori' in collusion with the Election Commission, calling it an anti-national act. He raised concerns about election reforms and institutional capture.

Lockheed Martin plans C-130J co-production hub in India
Lockheed Martin plans C-130J co-production hub in India

Lockheed Martin plans to establish a C-130J Super Hercules co-production facility in India, the first outside the US, as the IAF seeks to procure new transport aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO