Delhi blast: NIA custody of Amir Rashid extended by 7 days

On December 2, Amir was sent to a seven-day NIA custody. A Jammu and Kashmir resident accused of facilitating the Red Fort blast, Amir was arrested on November 16.





On Tuesday, he was produced before principal district and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven people associated with this case.





The matter is linked to a "white collar" terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir police.





On November 10, 15 people were killed in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. -- PTI

