Court notice to Sonia Gandhi over 'voter fraud'

Tue, 09 December 2025
16:19
A Delhi court on Tuesday sought response from senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the police on a plea challenging a magistrate's order refusing a probe on the allegation that she was included in the electoral rolls three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.
 
Special Judge Vishal Gogne was hearing a revision plea against the magisterial court's order of September 11, which had dismissed the plea, saying the complaint was  "fashioned with the object of clothing the court with jurisdiction through allegations which are legally untenable, deficient in substance, and beyond the scope of this forum's authority".

Issuing notice to Gandhi and Delhi Police, Judge Gogne posted the matter on January 6 for further proceedings.

The revision plea was filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, vice president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association of the Rouse Avenue courts.

Tripathi's counsel, senior advocate Pavan Narang, had alleged before the magisterial court that in January 1980, Gandhi's name was added as a voter of the New Delhi constituency when she was not an Indian citizen.

He had claimed "some forgery" and a public authority being "cheated".

The magistrate, however, had dismissed the plea seeking a probe by holding that the complainant sought to set the criminal law in motion by persuading the court to assume jurisdiction, which did not vest in it legally.

LIVE! Idea of equal India 'disturbs' RSS: Rahul in LS

Kharge vs Shah over Priyanka's jibes at Modi over Bengal poll

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the opposition in Rajya Sabha, linking the division of the 'Vande Mataram' song to the partition of India. He accused Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru of dividing the song for appeasement politics.

Goa nightclub fire: Kazakh dancer performed without visa

A video was earlier circulated on social media showing the bursting of electric firecrackers and the blaze appearing from the roof of the nightclub. It shows Kristina, who was performing belly dance, and band members, rushing out in...

'Goa Nightclub Fire Was Murder!'

'When an establishment operates despite demolition or closure orders, without proper fire exits, evacuation plans or safety audits, and yet is allowed to host large crowds, the state cannot hide behind the language of accident.''The...

Will pass orders if states don't cooperate on SIR: SC

The Supreme Court expressed concern over threats to election officials in West Bengal and other states, urging the Election Commission to take action. The court also addressed the lack of cooperation from state governments in electoral...

