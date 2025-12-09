Child among 3 wounded in shoe factory fire in Delhi's Narela

21:46





They said a fire at a shoe factory was reported around 6.25 pm, and a team was rushed to the spot.





The factory was already engulfed in dense smoke and intense flames by the time police arrived.





They were told three people were trapped inside, a police officer said.





They were rescued and rushed to a hospital.





It took 16 fire tenders to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and remains under investigation. -- PTI

Three people, one of them a child, were injured in a fire at a shoe-sole factory in Delhi's DSIIDC Industrial Area of Narela on Tuesday evening, the police said.