Child among 3 wounded in shoe factory fire in Delhi's Narela

Tue, 09 December 2025
21:46
Three people, one of them a child, were injured in a fire at a shoe-sole factory in Delhi's DSIIDC Industrial Area of Narela on Tuesday evening, the police said. 

They said a fire at a shoe factory was reported around 6.25 pm, and a team was rushed to the spot. 

The factory was already engulfed in dense smoke and intense flames by the time police arrived. 

They were told three people were trapped inside, a police officer said. 

They were rescued and rushed to a hospital. 

It took 16 fire tenders to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and remains under investigation. -- PTI

