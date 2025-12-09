BSE Sensex top losers today

18:45





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 436.41 points, or 0.51 per cent, to close at a nearly two-week low of 84,666.28.





During the day, the barometer plunged by 719.73 points, or 0.84 percent, to hit an intraday low of 84,382.96 as blue-chip private banks, oil and IT shares retreated.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped by 120.90 points, or 0.47 percent, to settle at 25,839.65.





In the intraday session, it depreciated by 232.55 points, or 0.89 per cent, to hit a low of 25,728.





Analysts said persistent foreign fund outflows and weak global cues weighed on the investor sentiment.





Among the Sensex constituents, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were the laggards.

