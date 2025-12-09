HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP's Das challenges Cong over Vande Mataram history, Oppn calls for unity

Tue, 09 December 2025
21:05
BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal speaks in Rajya Sabha./Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab
The debate on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' witnessed a heated exchange between the BJP and Congress in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with BJP member Radha Mohan Das challenging Congress MP Jairam Ramesh over historical claims about the national song. 

Das alleged that Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar was interrupted while singing Vande Mataram at the 1923 Kakinada session of the Indian National Congress, with the then party president Maulana Mohammad Ali objecting to the rendition. 

He claimed the Congress subsequently named the venue street after Ali, which was later renamed Vande Mataram Marg, following a proposal by Kakinada Nagar Nigam on November 7, 1925. 

"I will leave my membership if I am wrong. If he is wrong, he should give up his membership," Das said after Ramesh termed his claims as lies. 

The BJP leader cited a January 24, 1950, speech by Rajendra Prasad in the Constituent Assembly, alleging Prasad had indicated that as discussions on the national song were pending, future governments could change Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem if needed. 

"Congress did not discuss Vande Mataram in the constituent assembly," he added. 

Das also cited Seth Govind Das, a Congress member of the Constituent Assembly, who allegedly said Rabindranath Tagore composed Jana Gana Mana to praise King George V during his 1911 visit to India. 

"With this song, not the motherland, but Britain's emperor was praised," Das claimed. 

He noted that Congress gave Govind Das tickets thrice after Independence and awarded him the Padma Bhushan in 1961. 

Criticising the 1971 Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, Das alleged the Congress government prescribed three-year jail terms for deliberately opposing the national anthem but made no mention of the national song. -- PTI

