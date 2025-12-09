Belgium SC rejects Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition

21:59





Responding to PTI, spokesperson for Court of Cassation, Advocaat-generaal Henri Vanderlinden, said, "The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal. So, the decision of the Court of Appeal stands."





The Antwerp Court of Appeal had upheld India's request for Choksi's extradition while terming it "enforceable".





A four-member indictment chamber at the Court of Appeals in Antwerp did not find any infirmity in the orders issued by the pre-trial chamber of the district court on November 29, 2024, terming the arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai special court in May 2018 and June 2021 as "enforceable", allowing Choksi's extradition.





The Court of Appeals had ruled that Choksi, the main accused in a Rs-13,000 crore PNB scam, faces "no risk" of being denied a fair trial or subjected to ill-treatment if he is extradited to India. -- PTI

Belgium's supreme court -- the Court of Cassation -- on Tuesday rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi challenging his extradition to India in connection with the alleged Rs 13000 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank, authorities in that country said.