Back on our feet, operations stable, says IndiGo CEO

Tue, 09 December 2025
16:36
Pic: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IndiGo airlines has stablised its operations nearly a week after Indian airports were engulfed in chaos due to hundreds of flight cancellations and delays across the country, with chief executive officer (CEO) of the airline, Pieter Elbers, apologising to the passengers in a new statement released on Tuesday. 

Saying that IndiGo was "back on its feet," CEO Elbers has apologised to the thousands of affected passengers for "letting them down" due to "major operational disruptions" of the airline. 

"Following our earlier communication, I am here to share that our airline, IndiGo, is back on its feet, and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happened, and we're sorry for that. That beauty of air travel is that it brings together people, emotions, ambitions and aspirations, and we know that that you are travelling for various reasons," CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement. 

Reiterating the airline's commitment to bring relief to the thousands of stranded customers, the CEO said, "Thousands of you could not travel, and we are profusely apologetic of that. While we cannot undo the cancellations, I want to reassure that our entire IndiGo team has been working very hard. First foremost for you, our valued customers. Initially, our first priority was to get all stranded and delayed customers safely to their destinations or back home." 

IndiGo has already issued full refunds to the affected passengers, and while the cancellations of flights and tickets cannot be undone, he said that the airline is working "very hard" to bring relief to passengers, including returning their baggage. 

"Then we started our refunds, no questions asked. Lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, and we continue to do so on a daily basis. Rest assured, we are fully committed in getting this done. Most of the bags have already been delivered back to your homes, and our teams are working very hard on delivering the remain ones very soon," he said.

