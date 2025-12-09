HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aviation min to address LS as IndiGo crisis deepens

Tue, 09 December 2025
09:41
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will address the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the ongoing IndiGo crisis, a day after he spoke on the same issue in the Rajya Sabha.
 
The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.
 
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, addressing the ongoing crisis, the Union Civil Aviation Minister said that the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).
 
The Aviation Minister emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety". 

Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.
 
"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said.
 
Naidu explained that the problems at IndiGo were related to crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis. He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety.
 
 Naidu underlined that the government is taking the situation seriously and warned, "If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action." He also highlighted the government's intent to encourage more players in the aviation sector. -- ANI

