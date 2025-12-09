Appeasement policy started by breaking Vande Mataram: Shah

14:12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday rejected the criticism that the discussion on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was politically motivated ahead of elections in West Bengal.





"Some people want to diminish its importance by trying to link it to Bengal polls," Shah said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.





Taking a dig at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shah said the government does not abstain from debate. "We don't run away from discussing issues; we are ready to discuss anything," he said.





Shah also invoked the Emergency, alleging that when Vande Mataram completed 100 years, opposition leaders were jailed.





He further claimed that "the policy of appeasement started by breaking Vande Mataram," adding that had such attempts not been made, "the country would not have been divided."





Shah urged Members of Parliament to inculcate its spirit among the younger generation.





"Vande Mataram helped India get freedom; it will help make the country Viksit in the Amritkaal," he said, calling the composition an "immortal creation that evokes a sense of duty and dedication towards Mother India."