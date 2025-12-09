HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Appeasement policy started by breaking Vande Mataram: Shah

Tue, 09 December 2025
Share:
14:12
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday rejected the criticism that the discussion on 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was politically motivated ahead of elections in West Bengal.

"Some people want to diminish its importance by trying to link it to Bengal polls," Shah said while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Taking a dig at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Shah said the government does not abstain from debate. "We don't run away from discussing issues; we are ready to discuss anything," he said.

Shah also invoked the Emergency, alleging that when Vande Mataram completed 100 years, opposition leaders were jailed. 

He further claimed that "the policy of appeasement started by breaking Vande Mataram," adding that had such attempts not been made, "the country would not have been divided."

Shah urged Members of Parliament to inculcate its spirit among the younger generation.

"Vande Mataram helped India get freedom; it will help make the country Viksit in the Amritkaal," he said, calling the composition an "immortal creation that evokes a sense of duty and dedication towards Mother India."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde, Fadnavis resolve differences, to contest BMC poll
LIVE! Shinde, Fadnavis resolve differences, to contest BMC poll

No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos
No airline, however large...: Govt talks tough amid IndiGo chaos

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the Lok Sabha regarding the recent IndiGo flight disruptions, assuring that the airline will be held accountable and strict action will be taken for non-compliance and passenger hardship.

CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance
CBI books Anil Ambani's son, Reliance Home Finance

The CBI has booked the son of industrialist Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, and Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) in a case of alleged cheating in Union Bank of India that caused a loss of Rs 228 crore to the public bank, officials...

Mamata demands Modi's apology over 'Bankim da' remark
Mamata demands Modi's apology over 'Bankim da' remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly insulting novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay by calling him "Bankim da."

DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc
DGCA acts, cuts IndiGo flight schedules by 5 pc

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to a DGCA statement.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO