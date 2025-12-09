18-yr-old fatally stabbed for resisting snatching bid in Delhi

15:20

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Four people, including two minors, have been apprehended for stabbing an 18-year-old man to death in north Delhi after he resisted their attempt to snatch his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

The stabbed victim, Aryan, was found on Swami Narayan Marg on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1.





He was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and later shifted to the RML Hospital, where he died on December 2.





A case was initially registered under Section 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the BNS, which was later converted to Section 103(1) (Murder) after Aryan's death, a senior police officer said.





With no eyewitnesses to the crime, police analysed more than 150 CCTV cameras from the area, which showed four suspects fleeing toward Shastri Nagar.





Further probe revealed that two of them stole a scooter from near the Kanhaiya Nagar Metro station on the night of November 30, before committing a snatching in Shastri Nagar on December 1, the officer said.





One of the accused, Roshan (19), was apprehended on December 4 from his house in Shastri Nagar. A stolen scooter was recovered at his instance.





During interrogation, he confessed to attempting to snatch Aryan's mobile phone along with his three associates, and stabbing him when he resisted.





They fled the spot and later committed theft and snatching in the same area, police said. Roshan also disclosed that he purchased a knife online for Rs 400, which was used in the crime. The weapon has been recovered.





Based on his disclosures, co-accused Jeetu (19) and two minors, aged 14 and 15, were apprehended. Police said all four are school dropouts and drug addicts.





The clothes worn during the crime, a pair of slippers left at the scene, and the murder weapon have been seized. -- PTI